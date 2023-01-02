Expanding its operations across the continent, Territory Studio announced a new studio location in Munich, Germany. This comes shortly after the creative specialist announced its first European venture in Barcelona, marking a concerted effort to tap into the continent’s breadth of opportunity.

The new studio, located at Penzing Studios, is a major digital hub with a special focus on developing the arts of digital and virtual production. With this announcement, Territory aims to enable access to creative talent in Germany and from the neighbouring central and eastern Europe region to support work on future projects.

“This new location offers an exciting opportunity for Territory Studio to further its position in the European marketplace and capitalise on the continent’s unparalleled opportunity. We look forward to becoming a part of one of Europe’s fastest-growing creative sectors, and contributing our unique approach to motion design,” said Territory Studio global executive creative director.

Earlier this year, Territory Studio founders, David Sheldon-Hicks and Nick Glover, also launched Territory Group, a collective of studios encompassing Territory Studio and newly acquired Cantina Creative. Joining existing Territory Studio locations in San Francisco, Barcelona, and London, Germany’s ever-expanding games, animation and VFX market presents compelling opportunities to source new projects.

As part of the launch, Territory Studio is hiring multiple, Munich-based production crew positions.