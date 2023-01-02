Starbreeze Studios celebrates the New Year by sharing an update about the much anticipated PAYDAY 3, reaffirming a global 2023 release on PC and consoles. While a specific release date is yet to be announced, the reveal includes the never-before-seen PAYDAY 3 logo reveal. The PAYDAY 3 store page on Steam is live and users may now wishlist the title and join the community hub.

PAYDAY 3 is the sequel to PAYDAY 2, one of the most played games on PC. Released 10 years ago in 2013, PAYDAY 2 today has sold over 40 million copies and boasts the largest community on Steam with over 8 million players. PAYDAY 3 takes the old crew – Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf and Chains – out of retirement. They’ve come back to a life of crime in a whole new destination, New York City.

A special message to the PAYDAY 2 Steam community was posted at the same time as the logo was revealed.

“Heisters,

Happy new years! A new criminal dawn is finally upon us. 10 years after the release of PAYDAY 2, we are excited to share that this is the year of PAYDAY 3!”

First launched in 2011, PAYDAY is a cooperative first-person shooter computer and video game franchise with more than 18 million units sold on PC, SteamOS, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch systems. With more than 8 million community members on the main PC digital distribution platform Steam, PAYDAY 2 has had more than 230 paid and free updates since its release in 2013. PAYDAY 2 in VR is also available for existing owners of PAYDAY 2 as a free upgrade on Steam for the HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift headsets. PAYDAY 3 is the explosive sequel to one of the most popular co-op shooters of the past decade. Join the PAYDAY gang as they return to a life of crime in New York City.