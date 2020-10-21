The teaser of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming VFX-rich actioner ‘RRR’ is out, here’s what we know so far

Actor Ram Charan on Wednesday shared a teaser of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR, introducing Jr NTR’s character. While the trailer will be released tomorrow, the teaser opens with a glimpse into a large spear being lifted up from the water with droplets falling to the elevating rhythm.

RRR has been creating waves across India for about a year now. The film is headlined by Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. And it will not only be a treat to the Telugu audience, as the much-awaited film will release in other languages simultaneously.

Ram Charan, who plays the role of Ramaraju in ‘RRR’, will be introducing Junior NTR’s character Bheem to the audience. He has lent his voice in the teaser. Meanwhile, the update is that Ram Charan has dubbed himself in Hindi for the same.

Sharing the glimpse of the video, Ram Charan tweeted: “Brother, here’s something to tease you. @tarak9999 But unlike you, I’ll make sure to be on time #RamarajuForBheemTomorrow #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli (sic).”

The new teaser, which is titled #RamarajuForBheem, is the second one to be released. Earlier in March, the makers had released the first teaser, which was titled #BheemForRamaraju. Jr NTR introduced Ram Charan’s character in that video. He compares him to fire and says that even death fears him. Even life and bullets surrender to him.

In a conversation with AnimationXpress, RRR VFX Supervisor Srinivas Mohan talked about the importance of pre-visualisation, gammage, lidar scanning, light stage technology that he picked up from SIGGRAPH festival et al. He also added that for RRR, “There are big big companies that are tying up with us only because we are doing something new.”



To be helmed by DVV Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainments, a budget of around 300 crore rupees has been rolled out for the project of which a major part will be utilised for VFX.



In a press meet last March, Rajamouli said that RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Here’s the list of VFX crew that are speculated to be involved in the project:

Alan ‘Badger’ Brayshaw VFX production lead: Makuta Pete Draper visual effects supervisor: Makuta Daniel French visual effects supervisor: Surpreeze Yana Georgieva visual effects data wrangler: MPC John Griffith previs director: CNCPT Tina Hedegaard data wrangler: Surpreeze Sunil Kamath visual effects supervisor Srinivas Mohan VFX head / visual effects supervisor Silas Puls miniature effects supervisor Suhit Saha visual effects producer

The video for Jr NTR was originally planned to be unveiled on 20 May on the occasion of Jr NTR’s birthday. However, the makers clarified that due to the extension of lockdown, they couldn’t complete the work on the special video they had planned to release on the special occasion.

“As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn’t finish the work on ‘a glimpse of NTR’ to give you all a treat on his birthday. And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion,” read a statement from the makers.

In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern-day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in crucial roles. The trailer video will be revealed on Thursday.