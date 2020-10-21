BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment’s ‘PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle Chomps’ is on its way to Stadia

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America today announced PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle, arriving exclusively on Stadia. Square off against 63 other players and become the last PAC-MAN standing as everyone chomps and winds their way through the largest multiplayer PAC-MAN game ever developed. PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle will launch on 17 November, 2020 on the Stadia store with an $19.99. A playable demo is available now until Tuesday, 27October, 2020 through Stadia’s new Click to Play link feature.

Created to celebrate PAC-MAN’s 40th anniversary, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle leverages Google’s cloud gaming platform to create the largest multiplayer PAC-MAN game ever developed, enabling up to 64 players to play together. Spread across an interconnected grid of PAC-MAN mazes, each player will need to outwit and outlast their competition to be the last PAC-MAN standing in this unique take on the battle-royale genre, playable on PCs, laptops, tablets, phones, and TVs through Stadia. In addition to being larger than ever, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle introduces new power-ups that can change the tide of battle, fun cosmetic unlocks to customise PAC-MAN, and a Spectator Mode that allows viewers to become an influential part of the game.

“PAC-MAN has continually been a pop-culture mainstay since his inception in 1980; constantly reinventing himself to stay on top of current technology and trends within the gaming industry without losing focus of his retro arcade roots. PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle turns classic PAC-MAN gameplay into a fight for survival in a fun retro take on the current battle-royale craze using Google’s cutting-edge cloud gaming infrastructure,” said BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America brand manager Pearl Lai.

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle is being developed by Heavy Iron Studios and launches on 17 November 2020 for Stadia with priced at $19.99.