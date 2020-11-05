Autodesk’s Shotgun facilitating industries in the remote working set-up

There are various technological solutions that came in as miracles during the pandemic-led lockdown phase even as the pandemic continued to stagger the VFX industry. The software that was already there made headway into most of Gaming and VFX studios; its adoption majorly accelerated by the pandemic alone.

Shotgun is the premiere creative collaboration platform to help teams work faster and more efficiently. Teams of all sizes, from small-to-mid sized up to leading AAA games studios are all leveraging the wonders from running their asset production pipelines in Shotgun, including Epic Games, Ubisoft, Blizzard, Sony Computer Entertainment, Rockstar and more.

Laser-focused on solving collaborative review challenges at studios, Shotgun is aimed at making it easier for teams of all sizes to upload, share, view, and then keep track of all of their media on a single, intuitive platform.

VFX and animation studios need to constantly view their latest work in context of the cut, and yet editorial makes continual changes throughout the project. Keeping a tab on this process manually is laborious and can lead to frustrating delays and mistakes. That’s when shotgun walks into the picture with its ability to a deploy workflow solution through its management tool.

Autodesk India senior technical sales specialist, M&W Samit Shetty shared, “During the lockdown, we made it available for free for a certain period of time. 230 studios tried shotgun and found it a great solution and went for it. This need for management made them implement Shotgun on live projects. This helped the industry to manage production created portal for customers for knowledge and support.”

Shotgun

Shetty noted that they’ve transitioned from a software company to a solutions company over the past few months. He shared, “Huge discounts on the products were given owing to the budgets constraints as we wanted to help the independent artists during the lockdown situation.”

From then on, Shotgun has emerged as a panacea for the VFX industry. It has proved to be a noteworthy management and communication tool which has helped VFX industry stay on the same page no matter what software they’ve created their work through their individual remote pipelines. Upgradations to this software have only solved more problems with time.