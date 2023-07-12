On 1 July 2023, Global VFX, a renowned and influential establishment in the Visual Effects (VFX) industry, celebrated the grand opening ceremony of its first-ever Pune branch. This landmark event took place at 6 PM at the esteemed Orville Business Port, situated in the vibrant neighbourhood of Viman Nagar.

The expansion of Global VFX to Pune marked a significant moment for both the institute and the creative industry. As the parent company of AVGCI Institute, a prominent name in the field of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC), Global VFX plans on bringing its exceptional expertise and industry experience to this academic extension post its commencement.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by Biren Ghose, the esteemed country head of Technicolor Creative Studios, as a special guest. Ghose’s remarkable contributions to the VFX industry made his attendance at this event particularly significant!

The opening of the Pune branch not only signifies the expansion of a colossal establishment like Global VFX but also marks the introduction of AVGCI Institute as its academic wing. This new collaboration is set to revolutionise the AVGC field, empowering aspiring professionals with comprehensive training and industry-aligned education.

AVGCI Institute boasts numerous advantages that set it apart from other institutions in the industry. With a state-of-the-art curriculum and cutting-edge facilities, the institute ensures that students receive a holistic and immersive learning experience. Through hands-on training, industry mentorship, and exposure to the latest technological advancements, AVGCI equips students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the fields of animation, VFX, gaming and digital design.

This new academic extension in Pune is expected to create wonders in the AVGC industry. With Global VFX’s expertise and vast network, combined with AVGCI’s commitment to excellence, aspiring professionals will have unparalleled opportunities to thrive in this dynamic field. The institute’s expansion to Pune demonstrates its dedication to nurturing talent and contributing to the growth of the creative industry in the region.

Global VFX and AVGCI Institute CEO and founder Mike expressed his excitement post the grand opening ceremony, stating, “We are thrilled to expand our presence to Pune, a city known for its vibrant creative community. The launch of our first branch in Pune is a significant milestone for us. It not only strengthens our commitment to fostering talent but also reinforces our position as a leading institution in the field of animation and visual effects.”

The VFX industry has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, reshaping the landscape of entertainment and media. The introduction of Global VFX and AVGCI Institute to Pune signifies the city’s emergence as a hub for innovation and creativity. This institution promises to offer professionals, enthusiasts, and aspiring industry members an exceptional chance to connect with leaders, gain valuable insights, and be part of the transformative journey that Global VFX and AVGCI Institute have embarked upon.