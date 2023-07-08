A study has estimated that the impact of Ryan Murphy’s work for Netflix has been a $341 million contribution to the platform’s global revenue.

This number by Parrot Analytics’ Content Valuation System considers the cumulative contribution of Netflix original shows and movies produced by Murphy to the company’s quarterly global revenue since his first Netflix original show premiered in 2019.

Murphy’s most in-demand Netflix original to-date has been Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story which has contributed an estimated $125 million to the streamer’s global revenue since premiering, 37 per cent of the estimated revenue contributed by all Ryan Murphy Netflix originals so far. Together with Ratched and The Watcher, the three shows contributed 64 per cent of the revenue generated by Ryan Murphy titles as of Q1 2023, underscoring the top-heavy nature of Murphy’s output for Netflix.

Netflix’s five-year, $300 million contract with Ryan Murphy is ending soon and it’s still up for debate whether this deal was financially successful. The estimated $341 million revenue from Murphy’s titles covers the cost of the deal but the slim return margin and potential unaccounted production costs pose questions.

Parrot Analytics’ Content Valuation System offers a data-driven approach to entertainment investment, estimating the dollar value a title contributes to a platform’s revenue and providing insights into subscriber acquisition and retention.