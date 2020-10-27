Foundry announces a webinar to help Indian VFX artists progress their careers

credits- Foundry

In partnership with London ACM Siggraph, Foundry recently announced an India-centric webinar on how VFX artists can progress their careers in India.

Titled ‘Progress your career with your local VFX community in India’, this webinar is all set to empower the budding VFX artists who are in search of a direction and guidance on how they can scale up in the VFX industry, especially in current times.

The panel will include Framestore India recruiter Nikita Nabanita, Independent Recruitment and Production Consultant Siva Kasetty, and The Mill India FX artist Avani Shukla who will be walking the attendees through some of their personal and different experiences in the Indian VFX job market.

Speaking to AnimationXpress, Foundry representative shared, “At a time when we’re not able to get together, Foundry is pleased to host webinars across industry-wide topics, developments and releases that we believe are relevant to our user base and the broader VFX and digital design communities. Our panel discussions are intended to provide an open forum for people to share their opinions, views and personal experiences.”

On being asked as to what the webinar will broadly cover, they informed, “Your local VFX communities are the most powerful networks for you to stay connected with your peers and to look for job opportunities. Whether you are a senior artist or a graduate starting your career in India, this panel will cover what talents the market is looking for, especially during this climate.”

Foundry has been at the forefront of technological advancements in the VFX industry with its myriad software offerings. We at AnimationXpress recommend all the students, budding artists and VFX enthusiasts to attend this session in order to broaden their horizons in the effects industry.



The event is set to be conducted on 3 November 2020 at 6:30 pm (IST).