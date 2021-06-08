Exclusive: DNEG to open its studio in Bangalore

Global visual effects (VFX) and animation company DNEG has announced plans to expand its India footprint into Bangalore / Bengaluru.

The ‘Silicon Valley’ of India, Bangalore is a global hub and centre of excellence for technology and innovation and DNEG is in the process of onboarding a talented new team of artists and technicians to work alongside its established teams in Mumbai, Chennai and Chandigarh, and across the world.

The recent explosion in global demand for premium content, driven in large part by the incredible success of the OTT/streaming companies, has resulted in increased demand from content creators for high-quality VFX and animation services. DNEG’s new Bangalore team will have the opportunity to contribute to a variety of high-profile international projects across feature film, OTT and feature animation.

Commenting on the expansion, DNEG Global Production and Operations president Merzin Tavaria said: “Two of the cornerstones of our success at DNEG are providing a platform and exciting opportunities for our industry’s brightest and best talent, and strategic expansion and integration of new sites and services at just the right time. We’re extending our footprint into Bangalore to provide both further capacity and support for our global teams, and to explore the potential of the incredible talent in the area while providing opportunities to work on the biggest international projects. Our new team in Bangalore will be working alongside the best in the business, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard.”

DNEG is currently in production on international blockbusters such as The Matrix 4, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Uncharted and OTT shows like The Wheel of Time and Slumberland, as well as feature animation projects such as Under The Boardwalk and The Great Gatsby.