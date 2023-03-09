L-R: Andy Wood & Parth Shah

DNEG recently announced that Andy Wood has joined its Montreal team as real-time media production global head and in India’s Mumbai office, Parth Shah has been onboarded as virtual production creative supervisor.

In his new role, Wood will be responsible for helming the planning, delivery, adoption and support of real-time technologies across the global studios.

“As the lines between films, games and next-generation content converge, creators have more power than ever to develop stories in ways that simply were not possible before,” Wood said. “I’m beyond excited to join the talented crews around the world at DNEG in pursuing these new ways to craft stories by leveraging real-time technology.”

Driven by a mission to push the limits of how creators weave stories and how audiences experience them, Wood has perfected his craft while managing teams and productions at Oculus Story Studio, Unity Technologies and Disney Television Animation. His impressive list of credits include animated TV series Baymax Dreams, Dear Angelica and the Emmy-award winning project Wolves in the Walls.

As the new head of DNEG team, Wood will leverage his experience in real-time tech to help the departments implement the technology. He will also be contributing to the creation of new pipelines in support of the teams and boosting the overall workflow of the company.

On the other hand, Shah is a board member of Visual Effects Society (VES) India Chapter and has spent nearly two years in Green Rain Studios as motion capture supervisor and virtual production supervisor. Previous to that, he was instrumental in setting up Centroid India’s Mumbai studio and has supervised the studios’ performance capture, virtual production, and previs services.

Thanking DNEG global production & operations president Merzin Tavaria and DNEG India VFX head Jigesh Gajjar for the opportunity, Shah shared on social media, “I look forward to working alongside the amazing team at DNEG on some of the most ambitious projects globally.”

He was the virtual production supervisor for setting up India’s first LED Volume in 2020 which was in collaboration with Cineom India, Green Rain, Centroid, Liminal and Famous Studios.