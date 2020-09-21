Netflix’s Locke and Key Season 2 Begins Production

Executive producer Carlton Cuse previously revealed that the writers had started working on season 2 ahead of the premiere of season 1. Cuse even talked about how long the show would last. He explained, “I think by the time we get to the end of the season, we’ll have a better sense of how much longer the show can go. I mean, it is a cool ending, but again, the show’s diverging from the comics and it becomes something [else].”

Locke & Key was renewed for season 2 in March. Showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill are returning for the second season. Details about the story of season 2 haven’t been revealed yet, but the creators had said that the stakes will grow even higher for the Locke family. The release date for Locke & Key season 2 isn’t announced yet.