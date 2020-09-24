Kabillion and Kabillion Girls Rule! announce special programmes for Halloween and National Bullying Prevention Month

Kabillion and Kabillion Girls Rule!, the free go-to platforms for kids and families, have announced ‘spook-tacular’ programming to celebrate Halloween throughout October.

Additionally, since October is also National Bullying Prevention Month, the platforms will also highlight special programming throughout the month to help shine a light on this important issue too.

Beginning 1 October, the programmes will be available on demand on most cable, satellite and streaming services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Sling, and XUMO.

Below are the full lists of programming celebrating Halloween :

On Kabillion –

Angry Birds: Pig Plot Potion

Angry Birds: Treasure Hunt

Angry Birds: Porcula

Oddbods: Trick or Trick

Pokemon: Ghoul Daze!

Sonic X: Sonic’s Scream Test

Transformers Animated: Along Came a Spider

Dream Defenders: Fears of a Clown

On Kabillion Girls Rule! –

Barbie Dreamtopia: Sound in Sweetvillle

Barbie Dreamtopia: The Damaged Spellbook

BabyRiki: Magic Tricks & A Fairy Tale

BabyRiki: Magic Wand & Crown

Bobby’s World: Nightmare On Bobby’s Street

Bobby’s World: Night Of The Living Pumpkin

Chloe’s Closet: A Magical Dustup

Dive Olly Dive: Haunted Ship Prank

Dive Olly Dive: Hide and Seaweed

Geronimo Stilton: Castle Creeps

Geronimo Stilton: Mummy with No Name

Little Baby Bum: Halloween Songs

Little Baby Bum: More Halloween

Monster High: Calling All Ghouls

Monster High: Garden Ghouls

Sabrina: Night Pests

Sabrina: Return of the Werewolf

My Little Pony: Ghost of Paradise Estate

Thomas & Friends: Scaredy Engines

To mark National Bullying Prevention Month, both platforms will feature special themed episodes from these fan-favourite series. Through them kids will have timely lessons about compassion, empathy and being a good friend. These episodes will enable families to have their own important conversations about bullying with their little ones.

The full list goes:

On Kabillion –

Gumby: Too Loo

Dream Defenders: Big Man on Campus

On Kabillion Girls Rule! –

ToddWorld: Todd Takes A Stand

Wendy: Stable Secrets

With printable/downloadable word searches and colouring pages, including characters and scenes from favorite shows, the new Freebies section of the Kabillion website is a great way for kids and families to extend the fun beyond the screen!