Kabillion and Kabillion Girls Rule! announce special programmes for Halloween and National Bullying Prevention Month

Kabillion and Kabillion Girls Rule!, the free go-to platforms for kids and families, have announced ‘spook-tacular’ programming to celebrate Halloween throughout October.
Additionally, since October is also National Bullying Prevention Month, the platforms will also highlight special programming throughout the month to help shine a light on this important issue too.
Beginning 1 October, the programmes will be available on demand on most cable, satellite and streaming services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Sling, and XUMO.
Below are the full lists of programming celebrating Halloween :
On Kabillion –
- Angry Birds: Pig Plot Potion
- Angry Birds: Treasure Hunt
- Angry Birds: Porcula
- Oddbods: Trick or Trick
- Pokemon: Ghoul Daze!
- Sonic X: Sonic’s Scream Test
- Transformers Animated: Along Came a Spider
- Dream Defenders: Fears of a Clown
On Kabillion Girls Rule! –
- Barbie Dreamtopia: Sound in Sweetvillle
- Barbie Dreamtopia: The Damaged Spellbook
- BabyRiki: Magic Tricks & A Fairy Tale
- BabyRiki: Magic Wand & Crown
- Bobby’s World: Nightmare On Bobby’s Street
- Bobby’s World: Night Of The Living Pumpkin
- Chloe’s Closet: A Magical Dustup
- Dive Olly Dive: Haunted Ship Prank
- Dive Olly Dive: Hide and Seaweed
- Geronimo Stilton: Castle Creeps
- Geronimo Stilton: Mummy with No Name
- Little Baby Bum: Halloween Songs
- Little Baby Bum: More Halloween
- Monster High: Calling All Ghouls
- Monster High: Garden Ghouls
- Sabrina: Night Pests
- Sabrina: Return of the Werewolf
- My Little Pony: Ghost of Paradise Estate
- Thomas & Friends: Scaredy Engines
To mark National Bullying Prevention Month, both platforms will feature special themed episodes from these fan-favourite series. Through them kids will have timely lessons about compassion, empathy and being a good friend. These episodes will enable families to have their own important conversations about bullying with their little ones.
The full list goes:
On Kabillion –
- Gumby: Too Loo
- Dream Defenders: Big Man on Campus
On Kabillion Girls Rule! –
- ToddWorld: Todd Takes A Stand
- Wendy: Stable Secrets
With printable/downloadable word searches and colouring pages, including characters and scenes from favorite shows, the new Freebies section of the Kabillion website is a great way for kids and families to extend the fun beyond the screen!