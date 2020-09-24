Xbox posted its first official video on TikTok

Xbox has joined the viral app TikTok and the official account posted its first video which seems to be a treat according to viewers.

The video encompasses a narrator speaking to themselves and questioning aloud what they need to publish as their first video on TikTok. As the narration unfolds, the video cuts to the digital camera roll that reveals a lot of foolish Xbox memes, making the Series S and Series X console designs more palatable. It’s a really self-aware joke, and it really works. You can test it out.

The TikTok app is currently banned in India so Indian fans will not be able to enjoy the Xbox official TikTok content.

Earlier this August, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Donald J. Trump had a discussion and Microsoft is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok in the United States. Also, Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns. It is committed to acquiring TikTok, subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury.

Recently Microsoft additionally made a giant splash this week by buying Bethesda and all the sport studios beneath the outstanding writer.