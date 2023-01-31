Google Cloud announced the launch of the ‘Solving for India Hackathon’ series across 100 engineering colleges of India. Organised in collaboration with AMD, the hackathon aims to provide students with exposure to business challenges, give access to leading edge technologies from Google Cloud and AMD powered instances and offer a talent platform to showcase their coding skills and creativity.

Google Cloud India managing director Bikram Singh Bedi said, “‘Solving for India’ speaks to our desire to advance students’ coding skills and inspire them to creatively engage with Google Cloud. The hackathon will play a role in nurturing future change-makers who are industry-ready and equipped with the technical skills needed to hit the ground running, innovative mindset, nurtured by mentors who will inspire them about what’s possible.”

AMD India managing director – sales Vinay Sinha said, “At AMD, we are passionate about nurturing the imagination and creativity of the next generation. With the ‘Solving for India Hackathon’, AMD on Google Cloud will empower students with platforms, tools, and technologies to solve real world challenges. High performance technology and mentoring from our experts will equip students with critical thinking and problem-solving skills for the future.”

As part of the series, Google Cloud in collaboration with GeeksforGeeks will plan, execute and host virtual and in-person Hackathons on their online platform. Both GeeksforGeeks and Google developers will leverage their student community and campus ambassadors for maximum number of registration and participation. The series in 100 colleges is starting from January 2023, followed by hosting four regional project showcase events and a finale at a national level symposium in June.

The flagoff event for the solving for India Hackathon Series was held in Gurgaon on 31 January with a special keynote by Dr. Buddha of All India Council for Technical Education [AICTE] and Arvind Gupta of Digital India Foundation. Also in attendance were the winners of the 2022 Google Cloud Next Big Thing Hackathon, Team Zacharias from Persistent Systems. Their experience was captured in our latest brand film as part of the Google Cloud “Hum Banayenge” campaign.