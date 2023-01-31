After the success of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, the director has already picked his upcoming stop-motion movie. Pinocchio made its debut earlier this year to positive reviews from critics and commercial success. It presently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 97 per cent among critics and 91 per cent among spectators. It was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film and won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Motion Picture. The movie is a dark rendition of the well-known Italian children’s tale.

The writer-director Guillermo del Toro has disclosed that he is already planning another animated feature-length movie. For the big screen, he is planning to adapt The Buried Giant, a 2015 novel by Nobel-prize-winner Kazuo Ishiguro. Although a release date has not yet been set, it could take some time until del Toro’s The Buried Giant officially begins production because he is now working on a live-action feature, which may be a monster movie. However, according to del Toro, he begins the design process in two weeks with The Buried Giant co-writer and Matilda the Musical author Dennis Kelly.

Del Toro could have another hit ready for his eager fans given the skill and source material The Buried Giant has so far attracted. The Buried Giant revolves around a British couple Axl and Beatrice in a fictional post-Arthurian England where no one is capable of retaining long-term memories. The couple decides to visit a nearby town in search of their son after hazily remembering they could have had one years earlier. It seems like a heartfelt tale that will go beautifully with the intimacy of stop-motion animation. When The Buried Giant was first released, it immediately became a classic and was hailed as a deep exploration of guilt and memory.

Del Toro’s The Buried Giant may not hit theatres anytime soon, but given how well he has done with stop-motion so far, it is still a project to keep an eye on.