Framework Studio CEO Rajan Patel and Core Creative Labs (Core) CEO Curt Apanovich announced that Core will be merging into the Framework ecosystem.

Framework, formed in 2004, is an award-winning, end-to-end creative agency, specializing in creating high-end marketing content for entertainment brands, from ideation and scripting to remote and full-scale production and to time-sensitive post-production. Core, formed in 2016, is the home of creative technologists who produce groundbreaking live, virtual and experiential events and visual effects for clients ranging from film studios to tech startups; with specialization in live and virtual event production, projection mapping, holographic effects, lighting, sound and more.

Framework’s unique marketing videos often join major brands from different entertainment and sports verticals; including the NBA’s Steph Curry spot for Universal’s “Nope”; Core’s creative and technical production for its clients include the groundbreaking virtual events Netflix TUDUM and DC FanDome, together amassing millions of online media views. Collective Framework-Core clients include Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Warner Bros. Discovery, SONY, Viacom, ESPN, Fox Sports, Cadillac, AT&T, Verizon, Disney, NBC Universal, San Diego Comic-Con, Dell, NCAA, the NBA, an many others.

“We’ve loved all of our collaborations with Core.Especially the way they challenge our creative boundaries so that we can always offer our clients fresh ideas. Now, having both teams under the same roof will be a complete game-changer. Technology is going to play an even greater role in the future of creative content and production, and this is just Framework’s first step in immersing ourselves more deeply in the world of tech and all the potential it brings to the table,” said Framework CEO Patel.

Core CEO Apanovich added: “Framework and Core Creative Labs have been working closely together for years. Our teams and systems are already integrated to a high degree. Formalizing the partnership allows us to be one client-facing team, with the highest creative and production capabilities across the board.”

Core will be completely integrated into the Framework ecosystem, with all Core employees going under the Framework banner and the Framework purchase of Core’s extensive visual effects hardware and software systems. The expanded Framework will now have 45 full-time employees.