Apple TV+ released the trailer for the upcoming animated short film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, based on the internationally bestselling book of the same name by celebrated author Charlie Mackesy. The story of kindness, friendship, courage and hope for viewers of all ages premieres globally on 25 December on Apple TV+.

The poignant journey follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse traveling together in the boy’s search for home.

The film, featuring Mackesy’s distinctive illustrations brought to life in full color with beautiful hand-drawn animation, stars BAFTA Award winner Tom Hollander (The White Lotus) as The Mole, SAG Award winner Idris Elba (Luther) as The Fox, Gabriel Byrne (All Things Bright and Beautiful) as The Horse, and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as The Boy.

The film is produced by Matthew Freud, Academy Award nominee Cara Speller (Pear Cider and Cigarettes) of NoneMore Productions and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella of Bad Robot Productions. Directed by Peter Baynton (The Tiger Who Came to Tea) and Mackesy, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is adapted from the original book in collaboration with Jon Croker (Paddington 2).

The film is executive produced by Jony Ive and Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). Original score by composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra and conducted by Geoff Alexander.

The film is presented in partnership with the BBC, which will premiere The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse in the UK, with the film available on Apple TV+ outside of the UK, this Christmas.