With an upcoming initiative involving digital assets, Amazon reportedly intends to immerse in NFTs and Web3 gaming.

According to Blockworks, Amazon plans to launch a “digital assets enterprise” focused on non-fungible tokens and Web3 gaming this spring, citing four anonymous sources familiar with Amazon’s plans.

Despite the fact that the project is still in its early stages, Blockworks has learned from four unnamed sources that its launch is scheduled for April. According to one source, one of the use cases will allow Amazon customers to play blockchain-based games in exchange for free NFTs.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), has recently posted job ads for Web3 developers, Cryptoslate reports that the new initiative will be launched on “Amazon proper.”

The e-commerce behemoth has lined up more than a dozen project partners, including layer-1 blockchains, blockchain-based gaming startups and developers, and digital asset exchanges.

“One example in the works, according to one source: getting Amazon customers to play crypto games and claim free NFTs in the process,” the report said, adding that Amazon executives in charge of the initiative have recently reached out to at least one family office. They were also rumoured to be planning an NFT drop with an artist.

“With the [number] of customers Amazon has, they could make a huge splash in the NFT marketplace,” one source said as per blockworks.

Over 2.5 million users have so far interacted with OpenSea, the leading NFT marketplace today by trading volume, according to data from Dune Analytics. There are now multiple well-established places to buy and sell NFTs.

Ava Labs, the company behind the Avalanche blockchain, and AWS recently announced a partnership, which Emin Gün Sirer of Ava described as “a huge boon for both individual and enterprise developers to be able to spin up nodes and test networks on the fly with AWS in whatever legal jurisdiction makes the most sense for them.“