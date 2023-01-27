Kickstart Entertainment revealed that social media sensation Doug the Pug is teaming up with them and producer, Loris Kramer Lunsford (Johnny Test, StarBeam, Interrupting Chicken) to develop an animated comedy series based on the hit online personality. With over 19 million followers and over one billion video views, Doug the Pug is a two-time People’s Choice Award winner, a New York Times Best Seller, and appeared in a national Super Bowl Commercial in 2020.

The animated series, one of the first for the creator economy, will also be executive produced by Doug the Pug’s long-time manager, Victoria Bachan, managing director of Whalar Talent, the in-house talent management division of global creator commerce company Whalar.

“It has been a dream of ours since day one to create an animated series around the World of Doug The Pug, and Kickstart is the dream team to do it with. Together we are thrilled to build out our mission to spread positivity, kindness and laughter through this show. We’re confident that Doug’s fans on social media will be thrilled, and new fans will love it too,” said proud owners and creators of Doug the Pug Leslie Mosier and Rob Chianelli.

Kickstart Entertainment is the international animation and live-action production company behind the hit Netflix kids series StarBeam, Kidscreen 2023 ‘Best New Series’ nominee Deepa & Anoop, and Amazon’s global success The Boys. Kickstart has a long history of adapting global brands into television and digital content and Lunsford has been working as an independent producer developing and producing projects for kids and family with Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Netflix, Nickelodeon, Apple and others.

“The huge success of Doug the Pug across social media platforms and beyond is exactly the kind of foundation Kickstart loves to build stories around. Doug is ready to take his mainstream appeal to an even broader audience and the entire Kickstart team is ready to develop this beloved character into animated programming,” said Kickstart founder and CEO and executive producer Jason Netter.

“When I met Doug and his parents, Leslie and Rob, it was love at first sight, and I knew I wanted to be a part of his world. I am so thrilled that they have entrusted me and Kickstart to take him and his 19 million social media followers on an animated adventure!” said executive producer Loris Kramer Lunsford.

“As Doug’s longtime manager, I have always seen the potential for a successful brand beyond social media. As we grow the reach of Doug the Pug through a narrative medium, we will keep the heart and soul of his character while inviting more people to experience his joy,” said Whalar Talent managing director Victoria Bachan.

This animated series comes off the heels of Doug the Pug’s recent book, Doug the Pug and the Kindness Crew. Doug’s reach goes far beyond the internet; he’s starred in music videos for Katy Perry, DNCE and Fall Out Boy and has appeared on national TV shows such as Good Morning America, The TODAY Show, The Doctors, and This Morning, and has been featured on Jimmy Fallon and The View.

Doug the Pug is also behind a 501c3 foundation that works to bring joy and needed support outside of treatment to children and their families battling cancer and other life threatening illnesses.

Doug the Pug, the animated series, is currently being shopped to partners for distribution.