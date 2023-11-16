Clare Vosper Mortimer (L) and Angela Reuber-Gundolf (R)

WildBrain CPLG has added two highly experienced executives to bolster its in-house services and commercial teams in London and Munich, respectively.

In London, Clare Vosper Mortimer has joined the company’s in-house services team in the new role finance and operations VP, overseeing the company’s finance function and enhancing its global in-house service offering for partners.

With new offices opened recently in Indonesia and the Philippines as part of the company’s expansion into APAC—bringing the global total to 23 offices driving business in over 100 territories—WildBrain CPLG’s in-house services team is scaling to better support its partners around the world. Mortimer’s focus will be on enabling even stronger partner-centric financial and operational services, augmenting the company’s other in-house services which include creative, legal and partnerships. She reports to global partnerships and licensing EVP Maarten Weck.

Mortimer has held senior finance positions in publishing, TV production and kids’ media businesses, most recently as SVP finance and operations SVP for family brands at eOne/Hasbro where she worked in the content production, distribution and brand management divisions for its roster of IP, including Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, Transformers, Power Rangers and My Little Pony. She has also held senior positions at Quercus Books (now part of the Hachette Group), NBCUniversal, plus Entertainment Rights/Classic Media (now NBCUniversal DreamWorks).

In Munich, Angela Reuber-Gundolf has been appointed commercial director, Germany. Angela’s focus will be on leveraging WildBrain CPLG’s expansive global reach and infrastructure to drive growth and strategic alignment for existing licensors across Germany, Austria and Switzerland (GSA), including Peanuts, Playmobil, Sega and MGM, as well as looking to strengthen WildBrain CPLG’s portfolio of entertainment, lifestyle and sports properties. Her mandate will also include building out and expanding the presence of WildBrain-owned brands in the GSA market, including the ongoing expansion of the Teletubbies licensing programme into the adult market targeting Gen Z and their kids, alongside growing expansion opportunities for global brand Strawberry Shortcake to audiences in Northern Europe.

Angela joins from IMG in Germany where she was responsible for the global licensing strategy and business of key IMG clients Haribo and Bundesliga. Previously she was senior franchise development manager CPGP EMEA at The Walt Disney Company, Germany, where she was responsible for driving the franchise strategy of National Geographic Consumer Products across Europe. Angela reports to Northern Europe VP John Taylor.

Weck said: “We extend a warm welcome to Clare and Angela as they join WildBrain CPLG. Our in-house services team is a distinctive and pivotal element in our offering to partners, and augmenting the team with Clare’s financial and operational expertise is part of our ambitious plan as we further evolve WildBrain CPLG into the licensing partner of choice for global brands. Angela, too, will play a key strategic role, leading our commercial activities in Munich to build out robust development programmes in the GSA territory both for partner and WildBrain-owned brands, applying global expertise at the local level. Both of these appointments reflect our commitment to offering our partners best-in-class services and sector-leading expertise.”