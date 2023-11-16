Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and The Pinkfong Company released the official trailer and key art for first-ever feature-length original animated movie Baby Shark’s Big Movie, based on the preschool property. The upcoming musical adventure is set to debut 8 December at 12 pm (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ in USA and Canada, and the following day in the UK and Australia.

The family-friendly film will debut in additional Paramount+ international markets, where the service is available, in 2024. In Korea, Southeast Asia and China, Baby Shark’s Big Movie is distributed by The Pinkfong Company. The film will be featured in the Paramount+ Holiday Collection that features fan favourite festive movies and iconic seasonal episodes from beloved series for the whole family.

Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and The Pinkfong Company and directed by Daytime Creative Arts Emmy winner Alan Foreman (The Casagrandes, Welcome to the Wayne), the movie follows Baby Shark and his family as they move to Chomp City – the big city of sharks.

Fans will be able to sing and dance along to original songs from Baby Shark’s Big Movie, including the previously released It’s Stariana! and Keep Swimmin’ Through singles, with the release of the film’s official soundtrack on 8 December. Released through a partnership with Sony Music Entertainment UK’s Relentless Records, the feature’s soundtrack album will be available globally on all music streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and more. Music for the film was composed by Jon Chau. Songs were written and produced by Matthew Tishler, Andrew Underberg, Chen Neeman, Doug Rockwell, Tova Litvin and Pinkfong.

The track list is as follows:

Baby Shark (Movie Version)

It’s Stariana!

Peak Fin-ship

Keep Swimmin’ Through

Dive On In

It’s Stariana! (Sea Me Now)

Peak Fin-ship Reprise

Oceans Apart

It’s My Ocean x Baby Shark (Finale) Mashup

Nothin’s Gonna Beat Our Fin-ship

Keep Swimmin’ Through x Baby Shark (Dance Remix)

It’s My Ocean

Baby Shark (Finale)

Baby Shark’s Big Movie features a lineup of guest voice actors, including: actress, singer and producer Ashley Tisdale (Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, High School Musical) as Stariana, a sharp-witted and manipulative, rising pop starfish who wants to take centre stage with a splash hit; Aparna Nancherla (Mira, Royal Detective) as Gillie, a charmingly chaotic, bumbling boxfish and Stariana’s assistant; Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live) as Leah, a lantern shark and Mommy Shark’s best friend from college; Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live, Father of the Bride) as Lannie, Leah’s hyper, lovable daughter; Enhypen as an underwater powerhouse K-pop band of belugas; and Lance Bass as TV announcer Lance Bass.

The new voice actors join the swim-sational lineup of series regulars from Baby Shark’s Big Show!, including: Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black) as Baby Shark; Luke Youngblood (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone) as William; Natasha Rothwell (Insecure) as Mommy Shark; Eric Edelstein (We Bare Bears) as Daddy Shark; Debra Wilson (MADtv) as Grandma Shark; and Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld) as Grandpa Shark. The film also features returning guest star Grammy-winning, multi-platinum superstar Cardi B as rap icon Sharki B and her family: Offset as Offshark; Kulture as Kulture Sharki; and newcomer Wave as Wavey Shark.

In Baby Shark’s Big Movie, Baby Shark is forced to leave behind the world he loves after his family’s move to the big city and must adjust to his new life without his best friend William. When Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana, who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas.

The first season (26 episodes) of the hit preschool series Baby Shark’s Big Show! is available now to stream on Paramount+. The series launched globally in 2021 across Nickelodeon- branded channels and platforms and is currently in its second season.

Prior to the premiere of Baby Shark’s Big Movie, kids and families can also dive into this year’s 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on 23 November to see Nickelodeon and Pinkfong’s Baby Shark float featuring an underwater seascape that includes members of the Shark family who will bring their own special brand of aquatic holiday cheer. Showcasing a special performance by Enhypen of their single Keep Swimmin’ Through from the movie, the 18-foot-long float will also be followed by a larger-than-life 25-foot-long Baby Shark balloon.

Baby Shark’s Big Movie is executive produced by Gary “Doodles” DiRaffaele (Breadwinners), Tommy Sica (Breadwinners) and Whitney Ralls (My Little Pony: Equestria Girls), along with Minseok Kim, Ryan Lee and Bin Jeong for The Pinkfong Company. Ralls also serves as writer for the movie. Baby Shark’s Big Show! is executive produced by DiRaffaele, Sica and Ralls.

Both Baby Shark’s Big Movie and Baby Shark’s Big Show! are produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, Calif., with production overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation, Global Series Content. Miriam Ritchie serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for Baby Shark’s Big Movie and Max Goodman serves as Nickelodeon production executive in charge for Baby Shark’s Big Show!.