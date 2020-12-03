Hailee Steinfeld may join the Marvel Universe as Kate Bishop

Hailee Steinfeld is reportedly playing Kate Bishop in Marvel’s Disney Plus Hawkeye series. While there has been no official announcement yet, the actor was spotted filming with Jeremy Renner on the New York City set of the upcoming series on Wednesday.

Photos from the set show Steinfeld wearing a purple outfit and long black jacket while holding a large bow. She and Renner’s character Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye are seen running down the stairs of a subway station. Fans were quick to identify Steinfeld’s character as Kate Bishop. The Young Avenger and skilled archer made her comics debut in 2005, where she was the first woman to adopt the Hawkeye mantle.

Renner confirmed the shooting with a picture of his Clint Barton-labeled chair on set. “Ms Bishop … we need you!” he posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Hawkeye will be the singer’s second active streaming series. Steinfeld also plays poet Emily Dickinson in Apple TV+’s Peabody Award-winning series Dickinson, which was recently renewed for a third season. The Oscar-nominated actress rose to popularity at 13 in the Coen Bros’ True Grit remake. She also starred in two Pitch Perfect sequels. She has plenty of experience in the action-adventure realm. She was the voice of Gwen Stacy in the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and also starred in the live-action Transformers spinoff Bumblebee.

The series does not have a release date yet. It is set following the climactic events of the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.