Nickelodeon reveals new ‘Kinderwood’ series

Nickelodeon’s latest animated series Kinderwood debuts on 3 December on Nick’s interactive learning service, Noggin. The series follows five best friends as they play, learn and grow together in Kinderwood, an extraordinary preschool and fantastical world able to transform into everchanging environments.

The five classmates are the curious and imaginative Olive, shy and detail-oriented Fifi, Fifi’s sweet and spontaneous little brother Luplup, the quiet observer DD who expresses himself through music, and stylish and outgoing Liddo. The Kinderkids explore and learn from their unique surroundings through investigation, trying new things, making mistakes, using their creativity and more.

Kinderwood features a social-emotional curriculum highlighting friendship, compassion and problem-solving skills. The show aligns in with Noggin’s “Big Heart” educational approach, which focuses on building preschoolers’ emotional knowledge and awareness. Kinderwood is the latest addition to Noggin’s content slate which includes the recently launched original series School of Yum, Word Play, and Imagination Trips.

Kinderwood is created and co-executive produced by Otto Tang (Big Mouth, Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja) with Chris Prynoski (T.O.T.S., Niko and the Sword of Light) serving as executive producer and Carin Greenberg (Tumble Leaf, Lalaloopsy) as co-executive producer. Production of Kinderwood for Nickelodeon Animation Studio is overseen by Nickelodeon preschool senior vice president Eryk Casemiro.

In addition to its Noggin premiere, a special festive episode of Kinderwood will air on 3 December on Nickelodeon as part of the Nickmas holiday-themed lineup which features joyous premieres and specials from Nick’s live-action, animation and preschool series, including all-new episodes of hit series Blue’s Clues & You!, The Casagrandes, Danger Force, All That and more, plus classic fan-favorite holiday episodes of Rugrats, PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants and The Loud House. Noggin will also feature over 50 pieces of festive long and short-form content, including holiday-themed shorts; full-length episodes of PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Peppa Pig and more; games; play-along videos; and books.