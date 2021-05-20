Fred Rogers Productions expands executive team to support PBS kids portfolio

Fred Rogers Production, the nonprofit children’s entertainment producer, is augmenting its marketing and engagement team with the promotion of two company executives and the addition of a new member.

The company holds credit for the Emmy Award-winning PBS KIDS series including Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Odd Squad, and Peg + Cat, Through the Woods, along with the recently-launched Donkey Hodie and upcoming Alma’s Way.

Suzanne Masri

The company has elevated Suzanne Masri to VP of marketing, communications & engagement, and promoted Brittany Smith to director of community engagement. In addition, Christina Gorski has newly joined Fred Rogers Productions as associate director of marketing.

Fred Rogers Production president and CEO Paul Siefken said, “We are so fortunate to have such talented professionals to help guide and support our growth at this exciting time as we launch two new series, Donkey Hodie and Alma’s Way, Suzanne and Brittany’s leadership has been vital in bringing our mission beyond broadcast. And I’m very pleased to welcome Christina, who has quickly become a valuable member of our marketing team.”

Masri joined Fred Rogers Productions in 2015 and oversees marketing, branding, publicity, and engagement efforts for the company’s portfolio of quality children’s series and brands. During her tenure, she has spearheaded the company’s rebrand to Fred Rogers Productions as well as the implementation of its new creative direction, led the 50th-anniversary celebration of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, and helped develop and oversee impactful experiential campaigns for the company’s celebrated series, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Peg + Cat, and Odd Squad.

Christina Gorski

Smith, who joined Fred Rogers Productions in 1994, oversees outreach and engagement efforts aimed at igniting curiosity in young learners. She works closely with PBS stations and community groups across the nation, developing resources and events such as Be My Neighbor Days, which has included more than 150 free events with 53 different public television stations in 62 markets since its inception in 2015.

The newest member of the team, Gorski, manages marketing, branding, and publicity efforts across the Fred Rogers Productions catalog. Previously, she directed publicity campaigns for primetime programming at Fox Broadcasting Company and NBC Entertainment in New York. She built and executed successful strategies for acclaimed series such as New Amsterdam, Blindspot, and Bob’s Burgers, as well as working on fan-favorite, unscripted programming, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Red Nose Day Special, and Christmas in Rockefeller Center.