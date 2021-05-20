Studio 100 Film’s ‘100% Wolf’ shortlisted for Rockie Awards

On Wednesday Studio 100 Film announced that the CGI movie 100% Wolf has been shortlisted in the Animation: Youth (11-17) category at the prestigious Rockie Awards.

The movie has been nominated for an international award at this year’s Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) which will stream live on 15 June 2021.

The CGI film is based on the books 100% Wolf and 100% Hero by renowned Australian author Jayne Lyons and it’s produced by Flying Bark Productions in association with De-Fi Media and Siamese, with principal investment from Screen Australia, in association with Screenwest, Lotterywest and Screen NSW.

The story of 100% Wolf centers on Freddy Lupin, heir to the leadership of a proud family line of werewolves. Positive he’ll become the most fearsome werewolf ever, Freddy is in for a shock when on his 14th birthday his first warfing goes awry, turning him into a ferocious poodle. Thrown by a bone by the pack elders, Freddy has until the next moonrise to prove he has the heart of a wolf, or risk being cast out forever. With the help of an unlikely ally in a streetwise stray named Batty, Freddy must overcome his pink and fluffy exterior to prove he’s still 100% Wolf.

100% Wolf has already been sold to 70 territories, with releases in the UK, Spain, the Middle East and in Russia. Upcoming theatrical releases are planned in Italy and Scandinavia this spring or summer, in Germany for summer 2021 and Poland in fall 2021. It will be re-released in France this week after a successful first run at the end of 2020 and a break due to the Corona pandemic.

The movie is also available on Hulu (USA).

The CGI animation series 100% Wolf – Legend of the Moonstone (26×22), produced by Flying Bark Productions with ABC Australia and Super RTL Germany as commissioning broadcasters, hit the number one spot as the most-screened series at MIPJUNIOR in 2019 and again in 2020.

The series has been sold to more than 70 countries including broadcasters such as NRK (Norway), Minimax (Eastern Europe), and Amazon Prime Video (UK). SUPER RTL (Germany) is about to launch the series this summer and Discovery Kids (Latam) is planning its broadcast for fall.