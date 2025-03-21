I am tired of seeing characters who act helpless yet are still hailed by the “fair folks” for their honesty and kindness. Why must compassionate and wise people always be portrayed as powerless?

That is my only issue with Snow White, the live-action remake of Disney’s 1937 classic animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Yes, my only issue. I wasn’t expecting layered characters or a complex plot–after all, it’s a remake. There is only so much that can be changed from the original. Of course, there is a broader concern with endlessly remaking animated classics, one being that the story and the characters may not retain the same magic in live-action as they did in animation.

But let’s set that debate aside for now, and focus on Snow White.

Here’s a synopsis to get you started: The beautiful and kindhearted princess Snow White charms every creature in the kingdom except one — her jealous stepmother, the Queen. When the Magic Mirror proclaims Snow White is the fairest one of all, she must flee into the forest, where she befriends the lovable seven dwarfs — Doc, Sneezy, Grumpy, Happy, Bashful, Sleepy and Dopey. But when the Queen tricks Snow White with an enchanted apple, only the magic of true love’s kiss can save her!

Snow White follows a linear good-versus-evil narrative. The characters are, quite simply, either good or evil. The lead character, Snow White, appeared confused in most of the frames; and when that was not the case, she was nostalgic (and need I say, singing? It’s a musical, phew). Despite her innocence, generosity, and honesty, I struggled to sympathise with her. And because I couldn’t relate to the protagonist, it became increasingly difficult to stay engaged. While I found Snow White’s love interest somewhat charming, he lacked depth and had little screen time.

In a battle between good and evil, I expected to side with the forces of good. But in a story where everyone remains largely harmless and superficial—including the wicked Queen, played by actress Gal Gadot, who it turns out, is not all that evil after all – there is not much to vouch for.

The seven dwarfs, however, bring life and humour to the film. Their characters are better developed than any others in the movie, beautifully expressing a range of emotions–fear, confusion, anger, happiness, sadness, love–while remaining utterly endearing. Their musical number, “Heigh-Ho,” was the only song I truly enjoyed, masterfully introducing the characters to the audience and remaining visually fantastic at the same time.

Speaking of visuals, Snow White is absolutely stunning. The king and queen’s palace in the opening sequence, the enchanted forest where Snow White finds herself, and the dwarfs’ gemstone mine are all exquisitely crafted, looking straight out of a fantasy epic. The worlds looked realistic as well as surreal, and perfectly suited the film’s tone. The CGI animals and birds are incredibly cute and expressive; I couldn’t stop aww-ing at their beady button eyes. The visuals have been brought to life by MPC (Part of Technicolor Group which has now shut down) and Framestore.

But of course, you wouldn’t go for a film, for its visuals. Neither did I.

Like most Disney remakes, this film is a musical. But this one seemed to feature more songs than usual. I am not particularly fond of musicals, but I went in with an open mind. However, if the antagonist sings before putting someone in a dungeon, I would stop taking the story seriously.

Directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall as executive producer, Snow White was released in theatres on 21 March 2025.