Indie Game Utsav to take place at Mumbai Comic Con 2025

The inaugural edition of Indie Game Utsav, India’s game festival focussing on independently-developed PC and console games, will take place at the Mumbai Comic Con, being held from 12 to 13 April 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre. The fest will showcase over 40 high-quality PC and console indie games to audiences.

Founded by Nodding Heads Games co-founder and game director Avichal Singh, Indie Game Utsav aims to introduce and educate India’s growing gaming community to quality made-in-India games with a long-term vision of building a culture of PC and console gaming in India.

Singh, who is also the creator of the game Raji: An Ancient Epic, said, “Indie Game Utsav wants to pave the way for upcoming quality indie games from India to find success just like Raji. We are aiming to resolve long existing B2B and B2C problems for indies.”

Nodwin Gaming co-founder and MD Akshat Rathee shared, “Nodwin started with two guys who just loved PC gaming, so supporting indie developers feels like coming full circle. We’ve always believed in the incredible talent of Indian indie game creators and that their work should be easily accessible to gamers. Indie Game Utsav at Comic Con is just the beginning to one of many steps towards making gaming more open and exciting for everyone.”

Some of the publishers that will be present on ground at the event include Krafton, Garena, Epic Games, Neon Doctrine, Dangen Entertainment, Xbox, Xsolla, 1312 Interactive, and Untold Tales.

Digital meet and matches at the event will feature Devolver Digital, RawFury, PluginDigital, Women in Games, WhiteThornGames, BrightGambit, Herocraft, Spielfabrique, and Toge Productions, with more to be added.

In the run up to this game fest, there will be several events for Indian indie developers to take part in. Some of them are as follows:

Rawfury X Indie Game Utsav: Two days with Swedish indie publishing Rawfury for Indian game developers. This includes AMA sessions, pitch deck review, game review, and general talk about the games industry. (Date: 24 and 25 March 2025)

Epic Games for Indies: Veterans from Epic Games will host Indian game developers on their Discord server to skill up their overall video game approach, business development strategies, community engagement, marketing activities and more. The dates for it are to be announced.

MGN Indie Game Events: Indie Game Utsav’s is teaming up with the MGN Indie Game events in China. MGN will select indie games to showcase at its events throughout the year. This is an opportunity for Indian indie game makers to have exposure towards Chinese publishers and audiences. This will be happening throughout 2025.

Indie Game Utsav is supported by Xbox, Xsolla, Specter and Nodwin Gaming. IGDA India (International Game Developers Association) is Indie Game Utsav’s Community Partner. Comic Con Mumbai is presented Maruti Suzuki Arena and powered by Crunchyroll.