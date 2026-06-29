YRF bets big on Rusk Media to script its next digital chapter

Yash Raj Films (YRF) is doubling down on the creator economy, making a strategic investment in Delhi-based Rusk Media as it sharpens its focus on next-generation digital entertainment and original intellectual property (IP).

The move brings together one of India’s most established film studios and a fast-growing digital-first content company, signalling a bigger push into animation, vertical micro-dramas and creator-led storytelling for audiences increasingly glued to mobile screens. Under the partnership, YRF will steer the creative direction for original animation and vertical micro-drama IPs, while Rusk Media will oversee production and global distribution through its Alright! TV platform and other digital channels.

The investment comes on the heels of a strong funding round for Rusk Media. Earlier this year, the company raised Rs 100 crore ($10.6 million) in a pre-series C round led by Nazara Technologies, with participation from Info Edge Ventures, IvyCap Ventures and a consortium led by Audacity VC.

Rusk Media founded in 2019 by Mayank Yadav, Karanvir Sofat and Shantanu Singh, has built a strong Gen Z-focused entertainment business, generating more than a billion monthly views across its digital platforms through short-form, creator-driven content.

The company has also posted healthy financial momentum. In financial year 25, revenue climbed 43.1 per cent to Rs 81.38 crore, while losses narrowed 11.7 per cent year on year, underscoring the business’s improving operational performance.

For YRF, the investment is more than a financial play. It reflects a growing industry trend of legacy studios teaming up with digital-native companies to create scalable entertainment IP that can travel across platforms, formats and borders.

As the lines between cinema, streaming and creator content continue to blur, YRF and Rusk Media are placing a calculated wager that the next blockbuster franchise may well begin with a swipe rather than a cinema ticket.