Asus takes Beyond Incredible community showcase to Chennai

Asus turned up the heat in Chennai with the latest stop of its Beyond Incredible with Asus community tour, bringing everyone together for an evening packed with hands-on demos, live showcases and conversations around the future of computing. Hosted at The Living Room, Anna Nagar east, the event welcomed more than 73 creators, gamers, students, fans and members of the regional media, reinforcing the Taiwanese technology giant’s focus on building stronger ties with its growing community.

Following its Mumbai outing earlier this year, the Chennai edition put the spotlight on Asus’ gaming and creator ecosystem while also marking 20 years of Republic of Gamers (ROG). Visitors explored the company’s latest innovations designed for everyone from content creators and competitive gamers to professionals and everyday users.

“Chennai has a vibrant community of gamers, creators and technology enthusiasts who are constantly pushing the boundaries of creativity and performance,” said Asus India vice president consumer and gaming PC Arnold Su. “Through Beyond Incredible with Asus, we want to create meaningful conversations, hands-on experiences and direct engagement with the people who use our products every day. These events help us better understand evolving consumer needs while demonstrating how our latest innovations support gaming, content creation, productivity and entertainment.”

The event blended product showcases with live gaming sessions, creator-led demonstrations, interactive discussions and giveaways, giving attendees an opportunity to experience Asus’ latest devices in real-world gaming and creative workflows.

Among the products on display were the Zenbook S14, Zenbook S16, Zenbook Duo, Vivobook 16, Vivobook S16, ProArt PZ14, ROG Zephyrus Duo, ROG Zephyrus G16, ROG Zephyrus G14 and TUF Gaming A14. Asus highlighted the devices’ mix of AI-powered capabilities, portability, premium design and high-performance computing across gaming, content creation and professional workloads.

Popular creators including Geeky Tamizha, Andrew Jebaraj, Tech by Thangam, Sufiyan and 3 Fault Creations also took centre stage, engaging with the audience through live sessions, product walkthroughs and interactive discussions. With Chennai now added to its growing list of community stops, Asus is doubling down on experiential engagement, proving that for the brand, the future of computing is best experienced hands-on rather than read from a spec sheet.