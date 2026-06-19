‘You and I Are Polar Opposites’ unveiled emotional season two third trailer ahead of July 2026 premiere

The highly anticipated second season of the hit romance anime You and I Are Polar Opposites has released its third trailer, offering fans a heartfelt look at the next chapter in Suzuki and Tani’s journey as they enter their final year of high school.

The newly released trailer captures the emotional changes experienced by the characters as they prepare for college entrance exams and face the uncertainty of life after graduation. Alongside Suzuki and Tani’s evolving relationship, the preview also highlights Azuma confronting her true feelings and Taira navigating his own shifting emotions as their bond deepens.

Set to the new ending theme song, You are the one by Japanese singer-songwriter Mega Shinnosuke, the trailer showcases moments of joy, loneliness, missed connections, and growing affection.

Sharing his excitement, Shinnosuke expressed, “I thoroughly enjoyed reading the original work, but I struggled with what kind of song to write. After talking with the anime production team, I set out to write a rock track that could encourage people in their youth, just like the characters depicted in this story. I suggest you crank up the volume when you listen to this song!”

The Fukuoka-born artist has become one of Japan’s fastest-rising music talents. Since launching his career in 2017, he has performed at major festivals, including Summer Sonic, Fuji Rock Festival, and Countdown Japan.

‘You and I Are Polar Opposites’ is a hugely popular manga series by Kocha Agasawa that has sold over two million copies, including digital editions, and received numerous awards. Fans are now eagerly awaiting its season two premiere in July.