WIA World Summit marks 10 years at Annecy International Animation Film Festival

Women in Animation (WIA) has announced the lineup for the 2026 WIA World Summit at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and MIFA. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, this year’s summit, themed: Frame by Frame: A Global Celebration of Women and Non-binary Creators, will spotlight creators from across the animation industry.

The event will feature a fireside chat with two-time Academy Award nominee, acclaimed producer, former elected Board of Governors and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences vice president Bonnie Arnold, highlighting the importance of creativity, representation, and diverse voices in animation.

The 10th edition of the WIA World Summit will be held on 22 June at the Impérial Palace Hotel at the Salle de l’Europe, bringing together industry leaders, filmmakers, and executives from around the world for a day of discussions focused on gender equity and inclusion in animation. The event will be recorded and made available to the public at a later date through the WIA website.

“Over the last 10 years, I’ve been privileged to witness real, tangible change across the animation, gaming and VFX industries, and I’m proud that conversations sparked on the WIA World Summit stage have helped shape and support that progress,” shared WIA president Marge Dean. “While the industry continues to navigate a period of significant change and contraction, moments like this remind us why community, visibility, and advocacy matter so deeply. As we celebrate the women and non-binary creators who blazed trails and broke down barriers, we’re also looking ahead with optimism and determination for the next generation of change still to come.”

CITIA CEO Mickaël Marin stated, “For the past 10 years, Annecy and WIA have shared the same commitment: helping build an industry that is more open, more representative, and that finally gives full space and visibility to the half of humanity that for too long was not equally represented. Over the last decade, things have moved forward. Real progress has been made, even if there is still a long way to go.”

Marin further mentioned, “This partnership has never been symbolic for us. It reflects values we deeply believe in. It is essential to continue creating opportunities, visibility and concrete support for women, and we are determined to keep building new initiatives and meaningful actions in that direction. I would like to warmly thank WIA, Marge Dean and all the teams who have carried this important movement over the last decade, and who have helped Annecy and WIA speak with one united voice.”

The summit will open with welcome remarks from WIA president Dean and CITIA CEO Marin, followed by an introduction to the day’s programme by WIA secretary and inclusion chair Julie Ann Crommett.

The first session: Enduring Voices, Essential Work, will highlight creators over the age of 60 who continue to produce impactful and relevant work in animation. Panelists, including director Florence Miailhe, animation masterclass producer and director Imogen “Mo” Sutton, and Beryl Productions International director Joanna Quinn will discuss their current projects, creative practices, and enduring contributions to the industry.

Discussion on: Directing Animation Today, will bring together feature animation directors including Arma creative director, writer and editor Elshadai-Gabrielle Dawit Tedesse, director Matisse Gonzalez Jordán, Paramount Animation director Lauren Montgomery, and Netflix director Alyce Tzue. The panel will explore their creative processes, current projects, and the different pathways they take to bring their artistic visions to life.

Third session, Short Films and Fresh Perspectives, moderated by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences chief membership, impact and industry officer Meredith Shea, will feature directors of short films selected for this year’s festival, Karla Castañeda, Catherine LePage, Kat Messing, and Sacrebleu Productions director Agnes Patron. The discussion will focus on the creative possibilities of short-form animation, highlighting experimentation, fresh perspectives, and innovative storytelling.

The session titled From Then To Now: A Conversation with Bonnie Arnold, will conclude the summit with a fireside chat featuring two-time Academy Award nominee, prolific producer, past elected Board of Governors and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences vice president Arnold. Joined by the British Film Institute head of programme Justin Johnson, Arnold will reflect on her distinguished career, her contributions to WIA, and the changes that have shaped the animation industry, while discussing the work that still lies ahead as WIA celebrates the 10th edition of its World Summit at Annecy.

In addition to the day-long summit, WIA will host its second annual picnic meet-up at Jardins de l’Europe on 24 June, offering attendees and industry professionals an opportunity to connect and network in a relaxed setting. This year’s WIA World Summit artwork has been created by acclaimed South Korean artist Jisoo Kim, whose work has earned numerous international animation awards and accolades, including a full scholarship to CalArts from Laika.