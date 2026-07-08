‘You and I Are Polar Opposites’ drops energetic season two opening video 

The romance is back in full swing and so is the soundtrack. You and I Are Polar Opposites has unveiled the official opening video for its second season, pairing vibrant visuals with 7co’s upbeat theme song nekojarashi as the hit rom-com keeps its global run going.

The opening wastes no time turning up the energy. Suzuki, Tani and the rest of the gang dash across the screen in colourful outfits, while teachers and even future classmates pop in for surprise appearances. It’s the sort of sequence built to earn repeat views before the episode has even begun.

Based on Kocha Agasawa’s award-winning Jump Comics manga, You and I Are Polar Opposites has sold more than 2.1 million copies, including digital editions. The story follows outgoing Suzuki and reserved Tani, proving that opposites don’t just attract, they make for compelling comedy.

The anime is produced by Lapintrack, with Takayoshi Nagatomo serving as director and Teruko Utsumi handling series composition. The cast includes Sayumi Suzushiro as Suzuki and Shogo Sakata as Tani, alongside Yuna Taniguchi, Konatsu Hirabayashi, Anji Iwata, Miyuri Shimabukuro, Wataru Katoh, Cocoro Omori and Tomori Kusunoki.

Season two is now streaming globally through partnerships with Crunchyroll, Animax Broadcasting Korea (Aniplus) and Medialink.

While the opening theme nekojarashi by 7co sets a lively pace, the ending theme You are the one by Mega Shinnosuke promises a softer landing after each episode’s whirlwind of laughs and heart.

With a catchy new opening, familiar faces and fresh surprises, You and I Are Polar Opposites is once again proving that when opposites collide, sparks and plenty of replay-worthy moments are guaranteed.