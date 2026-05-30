WWH Studio and ZA Studios unveil original 3D animated series ‘Bittu & Papa’ ahead of Annecy 2026

After years of development, What Why How Studio (WWH Studio) and ZA Studios have officially announced Bittu & Papa, an original 3D animated series that marks a significant milestone for both studios. The original 3D animated intellectual property (IP) will be showcased at MIFA, the International Animation Film Market, during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026.

Inspired by the warmth and charm of illustrated children’s books, Bittu & Papa follows the everyday adventures of a father and son as they navigate life’s small joys, challenges, and learning moments together. The series aims to capture the seemingly ordinary experiences that quietly shape childhood and family relationships.

Designed for children aged five and above, as well as their parents, Bittu & Papa consists of 52 episodes, each running approximately seven minutes. The creators describe the show as a feel-good family series that combines entertainment with lessons about values, emotions, empathy, and personal growth.

The project is led by creator, co-director, and writer Nikhil Chandra alongside co-director and writer Vivek Pathak. The creative team also includes creative director Anandha Sai, technical director Balaji SG, art director Javier González Alonso, and executive producer Siva Kumar Kasetty.

With its official introduction at Annecy’s MIFA market, Bittu & Papa joins a growing slate of original animated content emerging from India and represents a notable step forward for WWH Studio and ZA Studios in the global animation landscape.