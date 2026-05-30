Uniqlo join as silver partner for Anime India Delhi 2026, bringing fashion and fandom together

As anime culture continues to gain mainstream popularity in India, global apparel retailer Uniqlo is joining Anime India Delhi 2026 as the event’s silver partner, further strengthening the connection between fashion and fandom. Scheduled to take place on 6 and 7 June at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi, Anime India 2026 is expected to bring together thousands of anime fans, gamers, cosplayers, creators, artists, and pop-culture enthusiasts from across the country.

Uniqlo’s association with the festival comes at a time when anime-inspired fashion has become a significant part of youth culture worldwide. By partnering with Anime India Delhi 2026, Uniqlo joins a growing list of brands embracing India’s rapidly expanding anime community and the cultural influence it continues to wield among younger audiences.

“Anime has become the number one choice of content for the next generation. We are happy that we can give an experience to all the anime fans of India,” said Anime India co-founder and director Mishaal Wanvari.

“With Anime India, our vision is to create an immersive and unforgettable celebration where fans can experience everything, from iconic Japanese guests and cosplay to gaming, music, food, creators, and unique fan interactions. This edition is all about bringing the anime community closer together than ever before,” said Anime India co-founder and director Neha Mehta.

Anime India has quickly established itself as one of the country’s largest celebrations of anime and Japanese pop culture. The Delhi edition will feature celebrity appearances, cosplay showcases, gaming experiences, live performances, merchandise zones, fan meetups, and interactive community activities.

Among the major attractions this year will be the appearance of legendary Japanese voice actor Kazuhiko Inoue, best known as the voice of Kakashi Hatake in Naruto, as well as a live performance by Japanese anime singer Yurika, known for songs featured in Little Witch Academia, Beastars, and Land of the Lustrous.

As anime continues to influence global entertainment, fashion, and lifestyle trends, partnerships such as Uniqlo’s highlight the growing commercial and cultural significance of fandom-driven communities in India.

Presented by Anime Times, with Toyota as the title partner and Uniqlo as the silver partner. Om Shakti Management has joined as the show management partner. The education partners include Acumen – Study In Japan, Navi Japan and Kansai University; Arena Animation – South Extension; MAAC | Arena Animation; MAAC Faridabad and MAAC Kamla Nagar. Radio City India joins as the exclusive radio partner, while Wok Tok by Veeba comes on board as the official snack partner.

The event’s exhibitor lineup includes Takara Tomy Beyblade, Instax Fujifilm, Curee Collectibles, India Book Distributors (Bombay), Japan Foundation, Vaibhav Studios, Yakult – The Gut Expert, Alpha Comics | Raj Comics, Delhi Anime Club, Anime Originals, Elle18, Cosmic Entertainment, Arka Mediaworks, Anifrya, The Kollektor, Muse, Pentel, XP Pen, Huion, Asus, Digitoonz, Worthing Comics, Krilovee, Anime Times Store, Gunpla, Maya Toys, along with several anime communities and independent creators.

For Uniqlo, the partnership represents an opportunity to engage directly with one of India’s most passionate and fast-growing youth communities, while celebrating the creativity, individuality, and self-expression that lie at the heart of anime culture.

To know more, you can visit: https://animeindia.live/delhi/



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