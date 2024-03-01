At the upcoming HKFilmart, Winsing Animation will unveil its latest animated originals including a new anime feature film. During this event, Winsing will set up an exhibition booth at Guangdong Pavilion 1B-G02 A35 and engage in a program releasing event on 12 March at 10:40-11 am.

“Our mission has always been to share happiness and craft compelling Chinese stories,” said Winsing Animation vice president Echo Gu. “After four years of development and production, this film promises to captivate audiences with its exceptional production quality and distinctive storytelling, blending Eastern aesthetics with modern technology. At the same time, we remain proactive in exploring the international markets as well as licensing and merchandising to further enrich the IP ecology of Winsing.”

The updated content lineup of the company offers three new GG Bond series and one Gogobus series for preschooler as well as kids: GG Bond: Racing (seven to eight), GG Bond: Kung Fu Pork Choppers (seven to eight), GG Bond:Dino Diary (seven to eight) and Gogobus Mas Trip (fifteen to sixteen). For teens and anime fans, the company offers Chinese anime Shadows of the Void and non-dialogue slapstick comedy shorts Mongo.

In addition, Winsing has revealed details of Fall into the Mortal Realm (Chinese name: 落凡尘), its first anime film. Inspired by Chinese folk stories, the film synopsis reads: Kingfon faces criticism for his mother’s attachment to mortal life. Tasked with subduing the twenty-eight lunar mansions to redeem her actions, Kingfon meets Fan. Together, they complete their mission and uncover a monumental secret.