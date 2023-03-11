The 23rd edition of the coveted EMVIES Awards concluded on 10 March 2023 at Taj Lands’ End in Mumbai. The event celebrating strategic, ground-breaking and high-impact media campaigns by eminent media agencies was presented by Google, co-powered by TV9 NETWORK and MiQ India Commercial in association with The Times of India.

With a focus on innovation, strategy, research and seamless integration, The Advertising Club (TAC) this year received 1,469 entries with around 26 agencies participating in the competition. More than 1,000 professionals from the media, marketing, advertising and research fraternities, witnessed 29 gold and 53 silver EMVIE trophies being presented to worthy winners in addition to 55 bronze winners receiving recognition.

“It is great to see this kind of energy at the EMVIEs,” said Times of India group and The Advertising Club president Partha Sinha. “Each entry received was deserving and we encourage our industry folks to keep up this quality, which is par excellence. Many of the entries are of global standards and worthy of international acclaim.”

“It is very exciting and encouraging to know that each year, the quality of entries received only surpasses the previous editions of EMVIEs. Big congratulations to all the winners,” said EMVIE committee chairperson Aditya Swamy. She urges the industry folks to continue to put their best work forward and keep raising the bar.

Here are some of the highlights:

Wavemaker with 630 points was recognised as The Best Media Agency of the Year and Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. was declared as The Best Media Client of the Year.

Wavemaker bagged the coveted Grand EMVIE for Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.’s Cadbury Celebrations’ Not Just a Cadbury Ad – 2.

Mindshare with 340 points stood second and EssenceMediacom with 100 points stood third.

The Diversity Equality & Inclusion (DE&I) award presented by Google was given to Kinnect for Bausch & Lomb’s How Bausch + Lomb’s – #LookOfLove advocated for unbiased and unprejudiced love.

Incorporated in the year 1954, The Advertising Club’s EMVIES honours measurable and significant contributions in the field of media since 2017. Check out the complete results below: