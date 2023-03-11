THNDR Games’s Bitcoin Blocks

THNDR Games has released Bitcoin Blocks on its mobile gaming platform that allows users to play games, compete with friends, and earn bitcoin in the palm of their hands. This release comes on the heels of the success of its latest game, Club Bitcoin: Solitaire, the highest ranking bitcoin game of all time, which reached #21 in US App Store.

The launch of the new game marks an important milestone in the development of THNDR’s mobile gaming platform. This will be its first game to showcase the company’s social competitive layer and features. The first of which is Leagues, its massively popular and addicting levelling system that pits community members against each other to climb to the top of the Leagues.



Alongside this release, the company announced Gaming Graph, its first experiment with Nostr, an open, global, decentralised social protocol. The first feature release is a badging and reputation system (using Cameri’s NIP-58) for players that is easily transferable to other environments and clients. As players advance through THNDR Leagues and achieve gaming milestones, badges will be issued to their Nostr pubkey and tied to their identity (and are easily viewable on badges.page), allowing users to build a virtual reputation.

THNDR Badges are the beginning of a persistent gaming identity that is transferable to other ecosystems and communities. Reputations established and built in THNDR will be tied to their Nostr identity and may have merit or value in other communities. In the coming weeks, users will also be able to ‘zap’ (or send small amounts of bitcoin) the THNDR Nostr account which will be automatically added to the hourly prize pools in the games for players to win.

THNDR will continue rolling out competitive gaming and social features to the platform throughout the year, making it easy and fun for users to earn their first bitcoin playing games.

It is a next generation platform for competitive, connected play, powered by frictionless rewards and no-fee wagering. Legacy gaming is plagued with high fees, cashout minimums and complex user onboarding. It makes non-custodial, zero-fee, incentivised competitive play possible using the Bitcoin Lightning Network and Nostr protocol. Through gamified rewards, social competitive play, and high frequency wagering, the THNDR platform is unleashing mobile gaming into a limitless future.