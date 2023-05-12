Warner Bros. Discovery is all set to pay tribute to all beloved mother’s with a special programming line-up across POGO and Discovery Kids.

POGO will make the special bond memorable with its new week-long stunt, ‘Main Mom aur Blockbuster’. The channel will premiere movies featuring Little Singham, his parents and especially his mother every day till 14 May 12:15 pm.

Culminating the Mother’s Day campaign, POGO will premiere a brand-new 3D movie Yudhkaal on 14 May at 12:15 pm. With the guidance of the Sherdil Rakshaks, Little Singham will journey to Kaal Lok to rescue his parents and bring them back from harm’s way.

Kids will get to witness the adventurous journey of young Kris from Kris Roll no 21 on Discovery Kids. He plans to make his debut in a Bollywood movie in Kris in Bollywood on Sunday 14 May at 11:30 am and 6:30 pm.

With this content line-up, Warner Bros Discovery‘s kids’ entertainment channels are all set to add joy to the Mother’s Day 2023 celebrations.