Warner Bros. Discovery is set with its line-up of entertaining shows and movies for the month of June. The network’s kids’ entertainment channels – Cartoon Network, Pogo, and Discovery Kids – will bring an array of engaging content for the little ones.

“We have been absolutely thrilled by the incredible response from our fans since the start of this summer. As a result, we are delighted to unveil a remarkable new line-up for Cartoon Network, Pogo, and Discovery Kids,” said Warner Bros. Discovery kids cluster, South Asia head Uttam Pal Singh. “Our unwavering commitment is to provide children and families with unforgettable experiences, featuring thrilling premieres and beloved fan favourites. With a diverse range of new shows, formats, and themed specials, kids can immerse themselves in an array of exciting and engaging content this summer.”

“CN Superhero Summer” continues on Cartoon Network, featuring an action-packed line-up for kids. Every Sunday will be a “Super Sunday” with new episodes of Dragon Ball Z Kai at 1 pm and special episodes of Teen Titans Go! on 18 June and 25 June at 12 noon, delivering adventures with Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy, and Raven.

Throughout June, get ready for a hilarious and courageous tale in the not-so-scary world of Courage the Cowardly Dog every Monday to Friday at 10 pm. This season promises action, laughter, and superhero fun that kids won’t want to miss.

India’s homegrown kids’ entertainment channel Pogo is all geared up for a month with a line-up of new Big Picture and episodes. Join Chhota Bheem on another thrilling adventure in the all-new Big Picture Zuhu ka Zalzala airing every Sunday at 11:30 am starting 18 June.

Chhota Bheem and his friends will take all fans on an epic rollercoaster ride as he faces the evil Zuhu to save the Vayuchakra. Kids and families will also get to celebrate Father’s Day and salute the strength of their fathers with Little Singham Ultimate Soldier on 18 June at 12:15 pm.

Discovery Kids continues the non-stop fun with its “Non-stop Masti Summer” line-up throughout June, featuring a new show and thrilling premieres. Tune in to Haddi Mera Buddy every Monday to Friday at 8 pm, starting June 19, where mischievous animated friends join Billy and Mandy in a game with Haddi for the soul of a sick hamster.

Adding a filmy touch, special episodes of Filmy Time with Kris will air from 19 to 23 June, Monday to Friday at 2:30 pm. Gather your team of superheroes, friends, and troublemakers as you tune in to the line-ups of Teen Titans Go!, Chhota Bheem and Kris Roll No 21 this June, exclusively on Cartoon Network, Pogo, and Discovery Kids.