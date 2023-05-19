Canadian-US multicultural children’s entertainment company, bulbKIDZ announced a licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America on the animated preschool series NuNi launching 5 June on Cartoonito.

NuNi is a comedic educational character driven 3D-animated series, created by the talented Israeli Twist Animation Studio.

“We are thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. Discovery LATAM to bring the beloved NuNi series to their growing young audience,” said bulbKIDZ content strategy and global sales co-founder and EVP Nancy Koff. “Wholesome NuNi and her friends have the fundamental ability to speak to all cultures with engaging, relatable stories that instil a love of learning through strong visual comedy.”

“With great humour and a modern execution of preschool, Nuni aligns very well with the essence of our Cartoonito brand,” said Warner Bros Discovery, Latin America kids & family, senior vice president and general manager Pablo Zuccarino. “We were thrilled to partner with bulbKIDZ to bring this title to our ecosystem.”

Commenting on the partnership, bulbKIDZ co-founder and creative development & global operations EVP Kiersten Halstead said, “We are looking forward to NuNi’s success on Cartoonito and having the opportunity to create additional seasons through our partnership.”

The official synopsis reads: Three and half year old NuNi speaks the language of toddlerhood: a language that is colourful, imaginative and humorous, and one that simplifies complex situations. Along with her two best friends, impulsive Abbit the Rabbit and the more rational Effi the Giraffe, this curious threesome present entertaining resolutions.

Delivering laughs for the whole family, the short format episodes of NuNi empower three to six year olds with empathy, heart and humour as they explore familiar childhood dilemmas by helping preschoolers develop social-emotional skills relevant to daily life and developmental stages.