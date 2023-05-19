Digital Kinetics, a new motion capture studio based in Croatia, has become one of the first studios in the world to deploy Vicon’s world-leading Valkyrie cameras in combination with Vicon’s proven Shōgun software platform.

Delivered with GPEM, a specialist motion capture company and Vicon distributor based in Italy, the combination of Valkyrie and Shōgun has enabled the creation of a motion capture stage in Digital Kinetics’ Zagreb base. The new stage is fully capable of delivering the very best motion capture and virtual production services, available to both the local and international entertainment industries.

“As a new, but rapidly growing studio, having the latest technology is vital to us. It allows us to address more complex projects, opening lots of new opportunities for our business,” said Digital Kinetics mocap producer Veselin Krstovski. “I don’t think there is anything that we can’t do with the Vicon system – it tracks our actors in incredible detail, produces exceptionally clean data, and the support from Vicon is second to none.”

“Built on nearly four decades of Vicon expertise, the capabilities and the robustness of the combined Valkyrie and Shōgun system, are designed to help studios of any size optimise capture and processing for maximum quality results,” said Vicon sales director Andy Ray. “It is fantastic to see an up-and-coming studio like Digital Kinetics go live with their new Valkyrie-enabled system. With Valkyrie and Shōgun, Digital Kinetics is offering truly state-of-the-art services from day one.”

Ray highlighted that demonstrating the advantages of innovative technology like Valkyrie, Digital Kinetics have already reported “lightning quick production times, which is enabling them to rapidly meet their client demands.” He wishes them, being one of our first Valkyrie users, that they keep moving forward.

Digital Kinetics motion capture stage boasts 300 square metres of studio space and is now fully equipped with 24 Vicon Valkyrie 26MP cameras to ensure the highest quality capturing results for its growing client list across the gaming and film industries. With the combination of the Valkyrie cameras and Shōgun, Digital Kinetics can offer services right across the production process.

Launched in 2022, the VK26 is the flagship model of the Valkyrie range, offering 26MP resolution across an amazing field of view. It has been specifically designed for highly demanding applications, including full body and high-resolution finger performance capture, virtual production, and In-Camera VFX (ICVFX) for AAA films and games.

Check Digital Kinetics unboxing Valkyrie cameras: