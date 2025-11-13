Warner Bros. Animation and Webtoon Entertainment come together to adapt hit webcomic titles

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Webtoon Entertainment announced plans to develop a slate of animated projects with Warner Bros. Animation (WBA). The companies intend to enter into an agreement to co-produce 10 fan-favourite Webtoon series, for global distribution.
The collaboration is a significant expansion of Webtoon Entertainment’s animation pipeline. Projects will be selected from the company’s Korean and English-language platforms, with development support from Webtoon Entertainment’s US-based Webtoon Productions and Japanese IP business teams.
“Webtoon has become one of the most exciting sources of original storytelling in entertainment today,” said Webtoon global head and chief strategy officer Yongsoo Kim. “Our Creators are building franchises that Gen Z audiences love, and working with Warner Bros. Animation gives us an incredible opportunity to take those stories further alongside one of the most respected names in animation.”
“Bringing together the world-class artistry of Warner Bros. Animation and the vibrant storytelling of Webtoon creates an awesome combination and opportunity to build something special,” said Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe president Sam Register.
The initial development slate includes the following titles, with more to be announced at a later date: