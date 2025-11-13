Animation Comics Latest News

Warner Bros. Animation and Webtoon Entertainment come together to adapt hit webcomic titles

13/11/2025
AnimationXpress Team

Webtoon Entertainment announced plans to develop a slate of animated projects with Warner Bros. Animation (WBA). The companies intend to enter into an agreement to co-produce 10 fan-favourite Webtoon series, for global distribution.

The collaboration is a significant expansion of Webtoon Entertainment’s animation pipeline. Projects will be selected from the company’s Korean and English-language platforms, with development support from Webtoon Entertainment’s US-based Webtoon Productions and Japanese IP business teams.

“Webtoon has become one of the most exciting sources of original storytelling in entertainment today,” said Webtoon global head and chief strategy officer Yongsoo Kim. “Our Creators are building franchises that Gen Z audiences love, and working with Warner Bros. Animation gives us an incredible opportunity to take those stories further alongside one of the most respected names in animation.”

“Bringing together the world-class artistry of Warner Bros. Animation and the vibrant storytelling of Webtoon creates an awesome combination and opportunity to build something special,” said Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe president Sam Register.

The initial development slate includes the following titles, with more to be announced at a later date:

  • The Stellar Swordmaster by Hong Dae Ui, juno, and Q10- The so-called ‘Lighthouse of the North,’ the prosperous trading town of Schoarra, hides a dark underbelly: seedy slums ruled by five ruthless crime bosses. When streetwise orphan Vlad finds the brothel he works for decimated by a disgraced knight, he turns to the path of the blade, pledging himself to the pursuit of power by sword.
  • Hardcore Leveling Warrior by Sehoon Kim- Known as Hardcore Leveling Warrior, Ethan is the number one player of the world’s biggest game, Lucid Adventure. But when a mysterious player kills Ethan and forces his character back to level one, he will do anything to get back on top. New friends and old foes, as well as mysterious forces and his own dark past, will follow him as he does his best to take back what was once his.
  • Down to Earth by Pookie Senpai– Kade lives his average life alone and undisturbed…until a cute alien girl crashes into his backyard! By opening up his home, will this other worldly girl inadvertently open up his heart?
  • Elf & Warrior by AC Stuart, Victor Rosas II-  A young half-elf discovers the challenges and gray areas involved in being a hero as he travels with his uncle’s band of miscreants and outlaws.
