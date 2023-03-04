Walt Disney Studios shared the teaser trailer for the comically creepy adventure Haunted Mansion, a live-action feature film appearing in theatres on 28 July.

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman (Dawson) and her son (Dillon) who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.

The trailer has some spooky visuals – the mansion, elongated hallways, disappearing windows, flying objects, ghosts dressed in white and more. It seems thrills are sure in store!

The film is being directed by award-winning filmmaker Justin Simien, with visual effects by DNEG. The all-star ensemble cast includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

“As a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, I’m beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast,” said director Simien. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy! I can’t wait for audiences to experience this big screen version of the iconic Disney attraction.”

The film Haunted Mansion is produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serve as executive producers. The other studios that are working on the visual effects of the film are ILM, Day For Nite, Clear Angle Studios and OPSIS.