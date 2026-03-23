Video game turns into a theme park adventure: ‘Minecraft World’ is coming to London

Photo: Merlin Entertainments

In the world of forests, oceans, caves, and villages, you dive into a creative playground packed with unlimited resources, building houses, castles, sprawling cities, and even real-world wonders like the Eiffel Tower. Your imagination takes the lead as you play Minecraft, one of the most popular video games in the world.

Now imagine stepping inside that very world, not on a screen, but in a real-life theme park.

Merlin Entertainments and Mojang Studios (creator of Minecraft) have announced the first-ever immersive theme park land inspired by Minecraft, one of the best-selling video games of all time. Minecraft World is set to open in the UK, at Chessington World of Adventures in 2027, a 35-minute train ride from London Waterloo.

Developed as a £50 million project, the park will feature attractions including a Minecraft rollercoaster, themed retail, immersive dining, and fan-favourite surprises straight from the Minecraft universe. Makers plan to collaborate with a selection of iconic Minecraft creators to ensure authenticity.

“Minecraft World will allow friends and families to play, explore and craft together on a truly epic scale,” said Merlin Entertainments SVP of global brand Angela Jobson.

Minecraft senior creative director of entertainment Torfi Frans Ólafsson shared, “The team at Merlin Entertainments and Mojang have worked hard to craft an experience that feels immersive, authentic and welcoming, and we can’t wait for our community to experience it.”