‘College Rivals S3’ finals brings India’s top student gamers to Mumbai tournament

The Ampverse DMI-owned College Rivals Season 3 Grand Finale, powered by the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, took place on 22 March 2026, in Mumbai.

The tournament featured 14 student gamers who competed across popular titles like BGMI, EA FC, and Valorant. Overall, the season’s participants came from over 85 colleges across 20 cities.

Among the standout finalists were Manish, a B.Com student from Mamasaheb Mohol College in Pune, who funded his esports journey while working as a delivery rider; 22-year-old Md Armaan from Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Varanasi, who relocated across states in search of reliable internet and entered the finale as a strong contender after securing a seventh-place finish at the 2025 Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS); and Kush Bid from Navi Mumbai, who competed in the BGMI Squad category.

Ampverse DMI business head Sumedha Mahajan, shared, “Athletes like Manish and Armaan are a testament to the fact that determination and hard work can forge opportunities out of the most challenging circumstances. Season 3 is set to surpass expectations, showcasing not just top-tier competition, but real stories of grit, discipline, and the growing influence of collegiate esports in India.”

The event featured a cosplay competition, with prizes awarded to the top three participants. Adding a unique twist, a special fourth-place title was decided by the community, with the top 25 shortlisted cosplayers voting among themselves via Google Forms to crown the final winner.

Additionally, the finale included exclusive giveaways, meet-and-greets with esports professionals, and live performances by artists Chaar Diwaari, Arpit Bala, Som, and Outstation.