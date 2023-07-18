Viacom18 shared that their consumer merchandising and licensing arm Viacom18 Consumer Products is collaborating with Point Cove, California Clothing Company to introduce a range of apparel for kids aged three to 14 years.

With this partnership, MTV extends its franchise into the kids’ portfolio for the very first time in India. Offering a collection that features bright and playful colours, the officially licensed SS’23 collection will be available at a starting price of Rs. 299 on Ajio and at over 500 Reliance Retail stores, including Trends and Trends Junior.

“We are delighted to partner with Point Cove and introduce MTV’s first-ever kids’ collection in India,” said Viacom18 consumer products business head Sachin Puntambekar. “This collaboration allows us to extend the magic of MTV to a younger generation. Together with Point Cove, we aim to give fans an exciting range of products that encapsulate the essence of MTV and express their fandom.”

“We are happy to launch our licensed collaboration range, MTV X Point Cove,” said Reliance Retail, fashion & lifestyle senior vice president & chief merchandising officer Nitin Sehgal. “This enhances our licensing partnership with Viacom 18 with a purpose to bring a differentiated assortment to customers. This curated and collaborated special edition is playful, vibrant and offers more than one reason to cheer for our fashion seeking young audience.”

With the theme “Play, Pause, Rewind,” the collection brings together MTV’s imagery, bold graphics, and colours with Point Cove’s commitment to quality, comfort and craftsmanship.