Trailer of Prime Video’s animated comedy ‘#1 Happy Family USA’ gives a glimpse of upbeat Hussein family

Prime Video released the official trailer for the adult animated series #1 Happy Family USA, a provocative and comedic story on the Muslim-American experience.

Co-created by Ramy Youssef and Pam Brady, the show’s all eight episodes will premiere on 17 April in more than 240 countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video.

The series follows the maniacally upbeat Husseins – the most patriotic, most peaceful, and most definitely-not-suspicious Muslim family in post-9/11 “Amreeka.” With satire and absurdity, it redefines finding humour in hardship as they navigate the early 2000s under the watchful eyes of their terrified neighbors.

The series stars the ensemble cast of Ramy Youssef (Ramy, Poor Things), Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development, Blink Twice), Mandy Moore (This is Us), Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain, Succession), Salma Hindy (Roast Battle Canada), Randa Jarrar (Ramy), Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), Akaash Singh (Stand up comedian, co-host of the Flagrant podcast),Paul Elia (Ramy, Detroit Player) and Whitmer Thomas (Friendship, The Golden One).

Youssef and Brady serve as co-showrunners for the series. Executive producers alongside Youssef and Brady include Mona Chalabi, Andy Campagna, Josh Rabinowitz, and A24. #1 Happy Family USA is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, A24, and Cairo Cowboy.