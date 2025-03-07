‘My Talking Hank: Islands’ mobile game launches Ice Island in new update

My Talking Hank: Islands, the mobile game developed by Outfit7, has launched a completely new Ice Island in its latest update. The update will now allow players to travel to this new frosty wonderland to explore snowy trails, hidden paths, and sights like the aurora borealis lighting up the night sky, and meet new animal friends.

The adventure game invites players to embark on an island adventure, discover an island filled with fun and surprises, take care of Hank in his Tree House, explore the island’s interactive map, and meet adorable animal companions.

Meet the new Arctic Squad

In the latest update, the game brings three exciting new animals—the Snow Leopard, the Orca, and the Seal. Players can feed and interact with their new companions while enjoying new mini-games. The Snow Leopard challenges players to race snowmobiles across icy trails, the Seal guides them through thrilling bobsled runs, and the Orca leads them through a frozen maze. To top it off, penguins have also made their way to the island, bringing extra fun and charm to the chilly adventure.

Talking Hank’s icy transformation

The Arctic chill doesn’t stop at the scenery—it’s changing Talking Hank too. Players will see him breathing frosty air, shivering without cozy winter gear, or even freezing into an ice block. Hank also loves making snow angels and has a refreshed wardrobe filled with cozy winter outfits like thick jackets, hats, and accessories, and even some fun onesies to keep him warm and stylish.

A new adventure awaits

Since launching, the game has taken players of all ages on exciting tropical adventures, and now, with the introduction of Ice Island, the fun continues in a whole new climate. In addition to exploring the snowy wilderness, players can take Hank on new expeditions to discover more wild animals, unlock hidden treasures, and complete new island challenges. The game’s unique mix of caring, collecting, and adventure continues to expand as players grow Hank’s world.

The game can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.