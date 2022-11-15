Toy and entertainment company MGA launches animation studio and acquires Pixel Zoo

Toy and entertainment company MGA continues to expand its horizons with the formation of MGA Studios — an independent subsidiary backed by over half a billion dollars in cash and assets. With this move, MGA continues its evolution within the digital entertainment landscape, having changed its name from Micro Games of America to MGA Entertainment more than 35 years ago.

“While continued innovation in the toy category remains a key driver for our business, we understand the world is changing and are fully committed to carrying our winning legacy into this new and evolving digital landscape,” said Isaac Larian, Founder & CEO, MGA Entertainment, Inc. founder and CEO Isaac Larian. “In addition to growing our large catalog of television, movie and streaming content, through MGA Studios we aim to create smaller and safer mini universes for our children to grow and develop in a seamless digital and physical entertainment ecosystem.”

MGA also announced that digital animation studio Pixel Zoo Animation is MGA Studios’ first acquisition. Delivering 2D, 3D, motion graphics and VFX for clients around the world, the Brisbane-based studio has created animated content for toy and collectible brands as well as series like Little Baby Bum. Pixel Zoo founder and CEO Paul Gillett will continue in his role supporting MGA Studios’ growth into a dominant position globally.

“During the past few years, we have been extremely impressed by MGA’s brands, how they partner with their suppliers, as well as their creative and execution capabilities. Intellectual property development has always been an important part of our studio and this opportunity allows our team to show the world what we can do,” said Gillett. “Working with MGA has been one of the most rewarding experiences we have had, so partnering with them is the next natural step for us. I am excited for our studio to be the first foundational building block of MGA Studios.”

MGA Entertainment and Pixel Zoo have collaborated on many notable projects during the last several years, including L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie, available on Netflix; L.O.L. Surprise! House of Surprises series, available on YouTube and Netflix; the Rainbow High series, available on YouTube and Netflix; Mermaze Mermaidz series, available on YouTube; Let’s Go Cozy Coupe series, available on YouTube and Prime Video; and more. Their latest movie collab, L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Fashion Show, premiered on Netflix in October.

The newly established MGA Studios has rights to more than 7,000 trademarks, patents and copyrighted works that, with the financial backing of MGA Entertainment, could be joining these popular IPs in the animated universe soon. MGA Ent. is also home to award-winning brands Little Tikes, Shadow High, Bratz, Baby Born Surprise and Zapf Creation.