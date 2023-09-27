Entertainment company Toikido has joined forces with licensed collectibles company The Panini Group for sticker and trading card collectables, to roll out new Piñata Smashlings collectables on an international scale. Piñata Smashlings is the first IP to be developed in-house by Toikido.

Piñata Smashlings trading card and sticker collections with trading card game, collector’s album, starter packs, display boxes and tins are set to be available throughout USA, Canada, UK, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, Malta and South Africa.

The new cards will launch with a sampling program at Chuck E. Cheese USA fun centres on 11 and 12 November, as a part of Toikido’s partnership with the global entertainment brand. As a part of this program, Piñata Smashlings starter packs will be available to children at participating locations while the supplies last. Each pack will feature a unique code for a special Roblox in-game redeemable and four holo-foil collectible Smashlings cards, including exclusive Chuck E. Cheese character cards. The promotion includes a chance to win a Chuck E. Cheese birthday party and Pinata Smashlings prize package for those who find one of 10 ultra-rare gold Chuck E. Cheese cards.

The launch of the trading card and sticker range comes as the first Piñata Smashlings toys hit the shelves at Walmart in USA and at The Entertainer and Smyths Toy Superstore chains in the UK, which are currently offering collectables, plush and playsets.

Toikido founder and CEO Darran Garnham said, “Panini Group is an influential market leader in the world of trading card and sticker collectables, and we are delighted for Piñata Smashlings to be one of their new ranges for 2024. With an exciting activation program planned, I can’t wait to see the first series of cards and collectibles to roll out and for children in 11 countries to be able to collect Piñata Smashlings in the physical world of play alongside our immersive digital game.”

Panini America CEO Mark Warsop said, “The early success of Piñata Smashlings on Roblox is exciting and we are thrilled to transition Piñata Smashlings in the digital space to the physical world with trading cards and sticker collections to drive further connectivity to Piñata Smashlings and its fans.”

The Panini Group was established in 1961 and launches over 1,000 sticker and trading card collectable products every year. It has worked with brands like Marvel, Disney and Barbie.

Following the launch of Piñata Smashlings in July 2023, Toikido plans to roll out its second IP in early 2024.